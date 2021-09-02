Democrat Support The recall, according to Larry Elder, is a “real wake-up call” for the Democratic Party.

A former Democratic state lawmaker in California who is supporting Larry Elder in the gubernatorial recall election this month called the movement to recall Governor Gavin Newsom “a real wake-up call” for the Democratic Party on Wednesday.

Gloria Romero, a former state senator who chaired the Democratic Caucus of the California State Senate and served as its majority leader in the early 2000s, announced her support for the conservative radio personality in an ad produced by Elder’s campaign last week. She held a virtual press conference with Elder and former California Lieutenant Governor Abel Maldonado, a Republican, on Wednesday to discuss her endorsement decision and opinions on the recall movement.

Romero stated that the topic of education in California influenced her choice to support Elder. She claimed that Newsom, a Democrat, is “a hostage of special interests,” citing the support he received from the California Teachers Association (CTA), which voted to support him in the recall election. Romero claimed that the CTA “advocates for its members but fails to advocate for and deliver” for California children, notably Latino kids.

“I believe this is a true wake-up call. It’s a rallying cry for the Democratic Party, of which I’ve been a member and a state leader for decades,” Romero added. “This is about delivering a message to Latinos that the Democratic Party has essentially abandoned them—that we have been taken for granted.”

When Romero heard Newsom’s campaign characterize the recall as a “right-wing plot,” she felt “incumbent” to speak up. Stop the Republican Recall, the governor’s campaign, has claimed that the recall is being driven by “a partisan, Republican coalition of national Republicans, anti-vaxxers, Q-Anon conspiracy theorists, and anti-immigration Trump supporters,” a claim that those behind the original recall petition have disputed.

Instead, Romero stated that the recall is “about a bipartisan, multipartisan, nonpartisan campaign to restore California’s glory.”

Elder’s coalition with Romero, a Democrat, and Maldonado, a Republican, “foreshadows what kind of future we can have in Sacramento,” Romero said.

Romero said she and Elder agree on their support for private and charter schools in an earlier commercial aired by Elder’s campaign. Apart from school choice, Romero expressed her dissatisfaction to The Los Angeles Times earlier this week. This is a condensed version of the information.