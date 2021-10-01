Democrat House Budget Chair said Manchin “has no understanding” of how the monetary system works.

Senator Joe Manchin has been chastised by Democratic Representative John Yarmuth, the chair of the House Budget Committee, over his opposition to their $3.5 trillion spending bill, claiming he has “no comprehension” of how the monetary system works.

Manchin, like Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, has spoken out against the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which is backed by the majority of Democrats and Vice President Joe Biden. The West Virginia moderate has stated that he would back a package with a budget of roughly $1.5 trillion. Meanwhile, Manchin continues to endure a barrage of criticism and pressure from his Democratic colleagues.

“I read Joe Manchin’s message and listened to what he had to say. When he compared his household income to the federal government’s monetary system yesterday, he had no idea how it worked. That has no bearing on what we can do,” Kentucky Representative John Yarmuth told CNN on Thursday evening.

“It’s not an issue of how much money we have. The federal government can afford to do whatever it wants, and that’s what we should be focusing on right now,” the Democratic congressman said.

When compared to overall government spending, Yarmuth believes the $3.5 trillion price tag is “quite insignificant.”

“It will cost $3.4 trillion over the next ten years. During that period, we’ll spend twice as much on defense,” he said. “If you total up all of the things we’re proposing to do, it’ll be roughly 5% more than we’ll spend otherwise. Over the next ten years, we’ll spend $61 trillion. So adding another $3.4 trillion or $5 trillion to it is nothing, in my opinion, when you consider all of the benefits to the American people.”

Manchin issued a statement on Wednesday stating that he would oppose $3.5 trillion in increased federal spending. “I can’t accept spending an additional $3.5 trillion when we’ve already spent $5.4 trillion since March. “At some point, regardless of political affiliation, all of us must confront the simple question: How much is enough?” he stated.

Democratic leaders say that tax increases on the wealthiest Americans and corporations will cover the vast majority of the spending. They've also tried, as Yarmuth did, to put the spending in context by pointing out that it's spaced out.