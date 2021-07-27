Delta Variant Coronavirus Cases Have Increased in These Six States

As the Delta variant continues to create a statewide outbreak of infections, six states are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to data from John Hopkins University, new cases have increased significantly in Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Alaska, South Carolina, and Florida in the last week.

Florida recorded a seven-day average of 14,633 new cases per day on Sunday, more than double the average of 6,493 new cases per day a week earlier.

Other southern states experienced similar trends, although none reported a seven-day average that had more than doubled.

The seven-day average in South Carolina nearly doubled from 623 instances on July 19 to 1,222 cases on Monday.

The seven-day average for new cases in Louisiana was around 2,680, up from 2,197 on July 19. On Monday, Mississippi recorded 1,231.25 new cases during the previous seven days, up from 799 on July 19.

Oklahoma and Alaska showed considerable rises in their seven-day averages outside of the South. Oklahoma’s average increased to 1,216, up from 875 the previous week. Alaska’s average has risen from 174 on July 19 to 252 today.

In addition, some states have low immunization rates. In Louisiana, about 36% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Mississippi had the country’s second-lowest immunization rate, at 34.4 percent. In Oklahoma, 40% of persons are fully vaccinated, while in South Carolina, 41% are.

Vaccination rates were greater in Alaska and Florida. Nearly half of Floridians are fully immunized, compared to slightly over 45 percent of Alaska inhabitants.

The rises coincide with an increase in coronavirus cases related to the Delta variety in every state. The variety is highly transmissible and can infect fully vaccinated people at a higher rate than previous strains, according to reports. In the wake of the uptick in cases, health officials are urging more Americans to get the vaccine.

COVID-19 is classified as a “preventable disease” by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC stated, “The greatest strategy to prevent the emergence of new variations is to reduce the spread of infection by taking steps to protect yourself, including getting a vaccine when one is available.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new recommendations on Tuesday advising vaccinated persons to start using face masks indoors in some cases. This is a condensed version of the information.