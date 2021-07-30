Delta Variant Breakthrough Cases Are Equally Contagious in Vaccinated and Unvaccinated People, According to CDC Data

The Delta variation of COVID-19 is equally contagious whether it is contracted by a vaccinated or unvaccinated person, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This means that persons who have been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated are both capable of transmitting the virus to others.

Unvaccinated people and the Delta variant are mostly to blame for a recent spike in new COVID-19 infections across the country. COVID-19 infection in a vaccinated person is referred to be a “breakthrough” case since the virus has broken through the vaccine’s immunity.

