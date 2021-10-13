Delta refutes reports that a pilot died in mid-flight after receiving a COVID vaccine.

Delta Airlines has denied rumors that a pilot died in the middle of a flight after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Delta is aware of claims that one of its pilots died as a result of vaccination problems while flying a flight, forcing an emergency landing. All of these claims are untrue “According to the company’s statement, which was released Tuesday evening.

“For many, the pandemic has been a devastating moment, and our hearts go out to the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to the horrific illness,” the statement said.

Reports of the pilot’s death have been circulating on social media and in right-wing publications. The pilot has not been identified in any of the publications, nor have the circumstances of the pilot’s flight been revealed.

The anecdote was repeated on a recent episode of The Stew Peters Show, a videocast and podcast produced by an anti-vaccination campaigner.

Dr. Jane Ruby, Peters’ guest, related the story to an unknown source connected to a Delta flight attendant.

According to PolitiFact, Ruby is not a medical doctor. Her website defines her as a “New Right political pundit” with a degree in psychology and a health economist.

According to Forbes, she previously stated that over 99 percent of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is made up of a nanoparticle called graphene oxide that was inserted “to murder people.”

Sugars, acids, acid stabilizers, lipids, and messenger ribonucleic acid are the sole ingredients of the three primary COVID-19 vaccines licensed for use in the United States (mRNA). According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, graphene oxide is not present in any of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Peters added in his broadcast on the pilot’s death, “Delta Airlines is keeping this information hidden from the public…. We’re guessing or hoping that it happened in the last two weeks.” Peters then requested any Delta flight attendants to contact him if they had any new information.

According to his earlier broadcasts, the COVID-19 vaccine contains the “final variant” of the virus, which is part of a “AI alien annihilation plot.”

The vaccinations’ negative effects are rare and seldom lethal, according to numerous studies referenced by the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Anti-vaccination groups may be spreading the story about the pilot in an attempt to alter public opinion against Democrats. This is a condensed version of the information.