Delta is still in charge. CDC Director Says COVID Variant Found in US Amid Omicron’s Emergence.

While the Omicron variant’s development is concerning, health experts warn the prevalent coronavirus strain threatening the United States is still Delta.

“I realize the headlines is focused on Omicron,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “but we should remember that 99.9% of cases in the country right now are from the Delta variety.”

Walensky went on to say, “Delta continues to be a source of infections across the country, particularly among the unvaccinated. So here’s what you should know: regardless of the variation, our COVID protection advice remain the same.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to advocate for immunizations, boosters, and the use of face masks in public indoor settings.

The Omicron variety was initially discovered in late November in South Africa. It’s been found in over 40 nations since then. The first case in the United States was reported on Wednesday in California, with further instances recorded in Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York.

The CDC is doing a “in-depth analysis” of the first instances, according to Walensky, so researchers can learn more about how the variation spreads and whether it causes more severe disease.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.