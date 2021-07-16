Delta is able to avoid a $678 million revenue loss thanks to COVID relief funds.

According to the Associated Press, Delta Air Lines was able to escape a $678 million quarterly revenue loss because to $1.5 billion in federal pandemic relief. Since the COVID-19 outbreak struck havoc on the business in 2020, this was the airline’s first quarterly profit.

Delta reported a $652 profit in the second quarter, but the federal money and other one-time occurrences helped it avoid a greater adjusted loss. Despite airport crowds approaching 2019 levels, Delta’s operating revenue is still half of what it was, and the airline expects increased costs as it recovers from the pandemic’s impact.

In an interview, CEO Ed Bastian remarked, “We still have a long way to go, but the business is in a much, much better condition than it was 90 days ago.” “We made a good profit in June, which bodes well for the rest of the summer.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Bastian estimated that the airline, which lost more than $12 billion last year, will break even in the third and fourth quarters, with third-quarter revenue down a more controllable 30% to 35% from 2019.

Delta is the first U.S. carrier to release results for the June quarter.

Delta was the most profitable U.S. airline prior to the pandemic, and it is expected to emerge at or near the front of the pack following the viral epidemic. Other carriers appear to be in better shape as well.

Southwest Carriers made a little profit early this year as a result of federal aid that assisted airlines in covering payroll costs. When American Airlines announces its second-quarter results on July 22, it may do the same. Allegiant Air, a bargain airline that focuses on vacationers, announced on Tuesday that it carried more passengers in the last three months than it did in the same period last year.

Domestic leisure travel has entirely recovered from the epidemic, according to Delta. According to the Transportation Security Administration, more than 2 million individuals pass through U.S. airports every day on average.

However, business and international travelers are still in short supply, which is problematic for Delta, American Airlines, and United Airlines. They’ll become even more crucial once summer vacations are over and the federal plague has passed. This is a condensed version of the information.