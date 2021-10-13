Delta claims that 90% of its employees get vaccinated without a mandate.

According to Delta Air Lines, 90 percent of its staff have already been vaccinated. The airline is the only major U.S. carrier that does not require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Following President Joe Biden’s recent directive ordering federal contractors to vaccinate their personnel by December 8, rival airlines are requiring immunizations. Because of government contracts to offer airlift flights, Delta is one of the main U.S. carriers to qualify as a federal contractor.

Delta, on the other hand, continues to offer regular testing as an alternative, albeit unvaccinated employees registered in the company’s health care plan will be charged a $200 monthly surcharge beginning next month.

Delta announced Monday that almost 90% of its 80,000-strong employees had been vaccinated as of Monday, “as Delta continues to prioritize the health and safety of our people,” according to a news release celebrating the airline’s $1.2 billion profit for the third quarter.

By November, according to CEO Ed Bastian of the Associated Press, the proportion will have risen to 95 percent.

He claimed that a compulsion should not be necessary if a large number of employees are immunized. Bastian stated that he had discussed the topic with officials in the Biden administration, but he did not elaborate.

“One method to get people vaccinated is through mandates,” he stated. “What we’re demonstrating is that there are other ways to get individuals vaccinated while still meeting the criteria’ substance. We’ll examine the situation if necessary, but I’m confident that we’ll be adequately vaccinated.” Bastian claimed Delta’s method to vaccinate staff “is working” and avoids the “divisiveness” of a mandate in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday.

“I’m proud of the folks who took the initiative and made the right choice,” Bastian remarked.

“We haven’t done anything under duress. We’ve done it by working together with our people, trusting them to make the best options for themselves, respecting their choices but avoiding the divisiveness that the mandate brings with it.” United Airlines, on the other hand, issued a workplace directive in August requiring employees to be completely vaccinated by October 25 or risk being fired. By late September, the airline claimed that more than 97 percent of its personnel in the United States had been vaccinated.

American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Alaska Airlines have all confirmed this information.