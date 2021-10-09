‘Deliver on Your Promise,’ Progressives urge Biden to release the Student Debt Forgiveness Memo.

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers signed a letter signed by progressive Representative Ilhan Omar urging President Joe Biden to “deliver on” his “promise” and publicly disclose a paper outlining his executive authority to cancel student debt.

Biden has been pushed by progressive Democrats and Democratic leaders to eliminate at least $50,000 in college debt for most Americans. Many leftists have also called for comprehensive student loan forgiveness, citing the potential economic benefits for millions of borrowers across the country.

Biden had asked the Education Department to produce a letter looking at the extent to which he might lawfully cancel student loans, according to the White House six months ago. Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, and 14 of her colleagues now believe the Education Department has had sufficient time to execute the request.

“We write to urge the public release of the memo that the President requested from the Department of Education to determine the extent of the administration’s authority to broadly cancel student debt through administrative action by October 22, 2021,” Omar and the Democratic House members wrote in a letter first reported by Politico.

“Congress authorized the executive branch to cancel federal student debts decades ago. With a ‘flick of your pen,’ federal student debt can be erased. This authority is already being used, as it is currently being used to eliminate all federally held student loan interest. “Now is the moment for you to follow through on your campaign promise and use this ability to eliminate all student debt,” the legislators argued.

They cited the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that resuming student loan payments in the near future would be a “policy failure.” Borrowers have been exempt from making monthly payments since March 2020, and interest on student loans has been halted. The suspension, though, is set to end in January.

“Now is the moment to make the document public and follow through on your commitment to eliminate student debt. As a result, every person will benefit and our communities will be strengthened. You can boost the economy, generate new employment, impact the lives of 45 million Americans, and close the racial wealth divide with a single signature. This is a condensed version of the information.