Delegate Alex Askew of Virginia denounces the GOP’s “overtly racist” attack mailer and demands an apology.

Alex Askew, a Democrat in the Virginia House of Delegates, has accused his Republican opponent of employing racial imagery in campaign ads depicting him burning and hanging by ropes.

Askew chastised GOP rival Karen Greenhalgh in a tweet on Saturday for mailing out two different attack mailers depicting him in inappropriate poses.

“Karen, you sent an attack mailer with a blackened, burned photo of my face last month. Your party now has me chained and dangling from a rope. YET AGAIN: These graphics rely on some of history’s most lazy, openly racist clichés about Black people,” Askew tweeted on Saturday. He shared a photo of himself securely bound and dangling from a mailbox, as if he were a puppet on strings.

Greenhalgh's campaign sent voters an image of Askew's face engulfed in flames three weeks ago.

“A darkened, flaming snapshot of my face appeared on my opponent’s assault mailer. I’m a man of color. The depiction of any black person as being burned or hanged perpetuates some of history’s most destructive racist stereotypes. He wrote, “This dog whistle attack has no place in our politics.”

On Twitter, Askew, who represents Virginia Beach, stated that it is “obvious” that Greenhalgh has the ability to represent people of color and demanded that she “immediately cease and renounce these very racist remarks.”

Askew’s comments come just one month before the Virginia House of Delegates election, which is scheduled for November. This is a condensed version of the information.