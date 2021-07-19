Delaware is the tenth state to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Delaware became the latest state to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour on Monday.

Governor John Carney, a Democrat, recently signed a law that will increase the state’s $9.25 minimum wage by more than $1 per year until 2025. The price hikes will not take effect until January 1, 2022.

At the signing ceremony, Carney said, “This is a momentous day, and a joyous day for employees across the state of Delaware.”

The governor went on to say, “What we’re doing is extremely vital.” “Many people go to work every day, put in long hours, and support their families and themselves. And when it comes to our jobs as public servants, nothing is more important than providing that chance to everyone.”

California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island, as well as the District of Columbia, have all authorized minimum wage increases to $15.

Virginia likewise passed a minimum wage hike earlier this year, with increments of $1.50 each year from 2021 to 2026. However, the increases set for 2025 and 2026, which will be $13.50 and $15 per hour, respectively, would not take effect until the General Assembly reenacts the legislation.

The state decision to raise worker pay comes after the federal minimum wage has stayed unchanged for more than a decade.

The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief program, included an attempt by President Joe Biden to double the federal minimum wage to $7.25, however the measure was ultimately knocked down.

Biden signed an executive order in April mandating that certain federal contractors pay a $15 minimum wage. On January 30, 2022, the pay raise will take effect.

The Raise the Wage Act, which would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, has been reintroduced in the Senate and has garnered 37 cosponsors. The bill has not yet been put to a vote.

In the face of the federal government’s inaction on the problem, several businesses have decided to raise wages for their staff. Over the last few years, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, McDonald’s, Bank of America, Target, and others have increased their minimum salaries. This is a condensed version of the information.