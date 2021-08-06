Dehumidifier Sold At Walmart, Costco, Other Retailers Recalled Over Fire Hazard Concerns

A dehumidifier sold at Walmart, Costco and other retailers was recalled Friday in the U.S. by New Widetech over fire hazard concerns, the Associated Press reported.

The company is aware of 107 incidents of the dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage overall. However, no injuries have been reported.

The dehumidifiers in question are 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby/Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK/AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

The dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers in the U.S. from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430.

The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.