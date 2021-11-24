Defendants on the 6th of January are requesting permission to travel over Thanksgiving.

Among the Capitol riot suspects who have asked permission to go to spend Thanksgiving with their families are a member of the far-right Oath Keepers and two persons suspected of attacking police officers.

Several defendants accused of taking part in the January 6 attack who are not being detained in custody have submitted formal court motions to make Thanksgiving travel plans without breaching their pretrial release conditions in the days running up to the November 25 celebrations.

Judge Amit P. Mehta of the District Court for the District of Columbia gave Oath Keeper Donovan Crowl permission to travel to his sister’s home to spend the holiday season with her between November 24 and November 26, according to WUSA9 reporter Jordan Fischer and NBC4’s Scott MacFarlane.

Crowl is one of several Oath Keeper members accused of some of the most heinous crimes in connection with the Capitol attack.

Crowl, along with fellow Oath Keepers members Thomas Caldwell and Jessica Watkins, was originally charged.

They were then charged, along with 13 other defendants, in a superseding indictment, with plotting to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results at the Capitol on January 6.

The Oath Keepers are a militant anti-government militia group that is gearing up for a new civil war in the country. Before storming the Capitol building, the members are said to have donned paramilitary clothing and established a “stack” configuration.

Grady Owens, a suspect in the Capitol riots, was also allowed permission to go from Western Texas to Harris County, Texas, to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

Owens would go with his family on November 24 and return on November 26 according to the court request, which was granted by a judge.

Owens, 21, is accused with assaulting, obstructing, or impeding certain police with a dangerous weapon, causing bodily injury, and inflicting bodily injury after allegedly attacking a Metropolitan Police Officer with a skateboard during the Capitol incident.

Owens pleaded not guilty to the charges in April and was freed in May on bail conditions that included home detention and the use of a GPS tracking device.

Grady Owens, who flew to Washington, D.C. with both of his parents on Jan. 6. This is a condensed version of the information.