Default Mitch McConnell Blinks on Debt Ceiling, Offers Deal to Democrats, Seemingly Averted.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, has offered Democrats a proposal to try to avert a potentially catastrophic fiscal crisis ahead of a deadline this month.

The specifics are still unknown.

Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, told reporters on Wednesday, “We haven’t seen anything in writing.”

However, it looks that Democrats are eager to work out a deal with Republicans to raise the debt ceiling until December.

“This will put to rest Democrats’ arguments about the time pressure they created and provide the unified Democratic government with more than enough time to enact standalone debt ceiling legislation through reconciliation,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in a statement.

The debt ceiling issue comes as Democrats try to find a way to move forward on two key Biden agenda items: a $1 trillion infrastructure program and up to $3.5 trillion to expand the social safety net dramatically. Both have been postponed in order to deal with the more pressing debt ceiling issue.

President Joe Biden remarked at the outset of a roundtable conversation with business executives at the White House on Wednesday, “Our Republican friends need to quit playing Russian roulette with the US economy.” “It has nothing to do with additional expenditures. It has no bearing on my plans.” He continued, “It’s about paying what we owe.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, told reporters following a Democratic caucus meeting to discuss the potential accord that it went “well,” but he didn’t elaborate.

Republicans repeatedly thwarted Democrats’ attempts to raise the debt ceiling, first as part of a larger emergency federal funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, and then in a bid to allow Democrats to succeed without Republican backing.

McConnell brokered a deal to give additional time and avoid a government default just hours before the Senate was supposed to vote again on the measure, first announcing his revised proposal during a lunch gathering of GOP senators.

He chastised the Democratic majority on the Senate floor earlier in the day, claiming they had been informed that Republicans would not vote with them on the debt ceiling.

“They’re urgently begging for shortcuts from our side,” he said, predicting that the latest vote would similarly fail and be a waste of time. This is a condensed version of the information.