Deer Jumps From 50-Foot Waterfall and Swims Away Casually

After a deer fell from a 50-foot waterfall, but survived and swam away, what Michigan tourists believed would be a tragic event turned out to be a happy ending.

The video was filmed at Tahquamenon Falls State Park six days ago and published on TikTok. It was originally posted with the sound of the hit TikTok song “Oh No,” but fans requested that it be removed three days ago.

Tourists shouted in the background as the deer, which was determined to be a fawn, rushed across the waterfall top at full speed. The deer came to a halt at the cliff’s edge, but the force of the water dragged it down.

The Upper Falls boasts a 50-foot plunge and a maximum flow of more than 50,000 gallons per second.

After the collapse, one onlooker said, “Nature is a beast.”

The deer was later discovered swimming at the bottom of the waterfall, much to the delight of tourists. One of them exclaimed, “I can’t believe that.” Another person added, “How did it make it?”

With the sounds of tourists cooing, the deer managed to swim its way to the brink.

The video was shot in Tahquamenon Falls State Park, which covers 50,000 acres and stretches for 13 kilometers. There are no roads, houses, or electricity lines in the majority of the area, which is natural woodland. The bulk of visitors come to see the Tahquamenon River and its waterfalls.

The deer was killed by the Upper Falls, while the Lower Falls, which are made up of five smaller falls around an island, are only 4 miles downstream.

The video has received over 3 million views in just three days, and has sparked a long line of jokes about the deer’s misfortune.

One commenter joked, “He does that every day for the tourists and then goes and laughs with his cronies #deerpranks.”

“The deer is a professional tourist attraction performer. Except on Sundays, he does this at 2 p.m. every day,” said another.

