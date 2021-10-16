‘Deeply Embedded Sexism,’ according to a Harvard Law student, is to blame for the waning popularity of viral videos.

A video of Harvard Law student Mikaela Gilbert-Lurie emerged online this week, gaining over 3 million views for the second time. The legal student had passed out while speaking in the university’s prestigious and tough 2019 Ames Moot Court, yet she persisted.

What began as a motivational film decrying Harvard students as “not human” quickly provoked outrage online, with assertions that Gilbert-fainting Lurie’s was the result of overworking and that her decision to continue was based on symbolic pressure.

Gilbert-Lurie clarified to The Washington Newsday that both accusations were false, and that she merely passed out after accidentally locking her legs for too long, preventing blood flow to her brain. She decided to continue because she “felt fine,” not because she was under any duress.

While Gilbert-Lurie is not an apologist for elite institutions, she believes that not only was the pushback or concern about the video online inappropriate, but that it was also founded in misogyny, playing into the “damsel in distress” arc that is often put onto women.

The Harvard student believes that there should be discussions about mental health in law schools, but that her fainting should not have sparked them.

That year’s moot court was the first time an all-female team had won, as well as one of the most female-dominated competitions in Ames Moot Court history—a fact Gilbert-Lurie claims the viral video has obscured.

"It was truly a moment of ladies at the pinnacle of their abilities, the conclusion of a long and arduous journey to the top of the competition. Instead, I believe that people are focusing on the concept that I couldn't manage it or that I cracked under pressure, and that I shouldn't have felt obligated to continue. That offends me so strongly because the reason I stood up had nothing to do with demonstrating anything to anyone. It wasn't because I felt a tremendous amount of pressure to keep going or to prove that I could, but rather because I was feeling perfectly good."