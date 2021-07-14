Death Threats have been made against the judges overseeing the investigation into the assassination of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in Haiti.

Two local judge clerks are receiving death threats, one week after Haitian President Jovenel Mose was assassinated at his home on July 7.

The National Association of Haitian Clerks warned the French newspaper Le Nouvelliste that two Pétion-Ville peace court clerks, Marcelin Valentin and Waky Philostène, were receiving “severe death threats.”

“Call on Mr. Rockefeller Vincent, Minister of Justice and Public Security, to issue the necessary instructions in his capacity as supervisory authority to ensure the security of these aforementioned clerks, so that they can carry out their duties in peace,” said Martin Ainé, president of The National Association of Haitian Clerks.

According to the newspaper, Carl Henry Destin of Pétion-Ville Clément Nol, the deputy justice of peace, has received “anonymous calls” from persons who are threatening his life.

A squad of armed invaders assassinated Mose on July 7 at 1 a.m. Martine Mose, the first lady of Haiti, was also injured in the incident and underwent surgery on June 10, 2021 in Miami, Florida. She went out about the aftermath of her husband’s murder and her desire to carry on in his memory.

“There is no word for this behavior. You have to be a hardened criminal to assassinate a president like Jovenel Mose without even giving him a chance to say a single word,” Mose stated. “We are aware of the president’s adversary. To avoid a transition to the country, they sent mercenaries to kill the president and his family at their home in exchange for roads, water, electricity, the referendum, and elections at the end of the year.”

“I’m going to double down on my efforts because he wasn’t fighting for himself; he was fighting for us. We must keep going. You know how much I care for you, and I won’t give up,” Mose ended.

Currently, 26 Colombians are being investigated for Mose’s murder. Police have detained 18 Colombians and three Haitians in connection with the investigation.

According to Léon Charles, Haiti’s police chief, at least three of the suspects have been slain, while five have yet to be apprehended. He described them as “dangerous characters.” “I’m talking specialist commando,” says the narrator.

