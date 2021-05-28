Deals at Burger King, Shake Shack, and Other Restaurants for National Hamburger Day 2021

National Hamburger Day, which coincides with the end of National Hamburger Month, is an opportunity to pay tribute to one of America’s most iconic cuisines.

A number of prominent food and beverage companies are offering specials and discounts on sandwiches, sides, and beverages to commemorate the burger’s birthday on May 28.

Burger King, McDonald’s, and Shake Shack are just a few of the fast-food joints where diners can get free or discounted meal, but there are lots of additional options.

People who pair their National Hamburger Day burger with one of Pepsi’s sodas will receive a free drink.

On May 28, post a photo on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram showing yourself with a Pepsi and any fast-food burger, and Pepsi will pay for the drink. Alternatively, you can share your receipt and get compensated by clicking on a #BetterWithPepsi ad on Facebook or Instagram.

Shake Shack is a restaurant that serves burgers and shake

The immunization offer at Shake Shack, which coincides with National Hamburger Day, has now been extended to all locations in the United States.

Customers with evidence of COVID-19 immunization can get free crinkle-cut fries with the purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich at Shake Shack from now until June 12.

Burger King is a fast food restaurant chain.

At Burger King, you can celebrate National Hamburger Day with a friend by ordering a Whopper or Impossible Whopper as part of the “buy one, get one free” special.

If you’re a fan of the meat-free Impossible burger but prefer to cook it at home, you can now purchase a pack of six patties for $13.99 at stores including Albertsons, Publix, Safeway and Trader Joe’s.

Smashburger is a burger restaurant in New York

Smashburger is offering its double classic burger for $5 on National Hamburger Day. Two Angus beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, ketchup, a toasted bread, and Smash Sauce are all included.

Burgers Aren’t Everything

Beyond Meat is giving away 50,000 plant-based Beyond Burgers from May 28 through July 2. Fans of the meat-free burger can get a free coupon for a Beyond Burger 2-pack through the Ibotta app every Friday.

Carl’s Jr

Sign up for the Carl’s Jr. mailing list and get a coupon for free small fries and a small drink with the purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

McDonald’s

