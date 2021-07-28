Day before the sides reach an agreement, Rep. Peter DeFazio calls Senate Infrastructure Effort ‘Crap.’

Representative Peter DeFazio labeled the Senate’s bipartisan bill “crap” during a private meeting of House Democrats on Tuesday, according to two Democrats who attended the meeting, according to the Associated Press.

The Oregon congressman’s comments showed the divisions among Democrats in both chambers over the budget negotiations. The bipartisan agreement includes $600 billion in new public works investment, which is less than the $800 billion sought by House Democrats in their transportation bill.

The senior negotiator, Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman, claimed Wednesday evening that they “have an agreement on major topics” and “are poised to move forward.”

As senators and the White House attempted to finish up talks on a crucial portion of President Joe Biden’s agenda, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a possible Senate test vote on the bipartisan infrastructure plan on Wednesday.

Senators are continuing to make “excellent progress,” according to Schumer, who predicted that a procedural vote may take place as early as Wednesday evening.

The roughly $1 trillion deal has been stalled due to a number of difficulties. Public transportation funding is also in doubt, and a fresh debate has erupted over broadband access regulation. Despite this, all sidesâ€”the White House, Republicans, and Democratsâ€”appeared optimistic that a deal could be reached.

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, the lead Republican negotiator in critical meetings with a top White House staffer, struck a similar tone, but said that the bipartisan group was still “working” on transit and other issues.

The outcome will set the stage for the next battle over Biden’s considerably more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending bill, a purely partisan pursuit of far-reaching programs and services that affect practically every aspect of American life and that Republicans vowed to oppose on Tuesday.

Democrats, who hold a razor-thin majority in the House and Senate, face a tight deadline to pass some of the most significant pieces of legislation in years.

Biden met with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, one of the bipartisan talks’ Democratic leaders, at the White House on Tuesday morning to discuss both the current bill and the next one.

