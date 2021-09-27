David Letterman’s Media Day Questions have left Kevin Durant stone-faced.

During the team’s media day, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was left stone-faced as legendary TV presenter David Letterman asked him several questions.

Letterman introduced himself as “Dave from Basketball Digest” at the Nets’ media day, and began his series of questions by asking Durant why fans and players referred to him as “KD.”

Durant stopped for a while, seemingly taken aback by the inquiry, before responding, “My first name is Kevin, with a K, and my last name is Durant, with a D.”

Durant was then asked “what percentage” he plans to give throughout the team’s upcoming season by Letterman.

Durant responded with a resounding “110 [percent].”

Letterman continued to interrogate Durant while he maintained his stone-faced demeanor. Letterman joked with Durant that he had just gotten off the phone with New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who informed him that the Knicks are “working on a contractural agreement” that will allow Durant to play for the Knicks on days when he is not with the Nets.

“All right, Dave, that was the final one,” Durant said, keeping a straight face.

Photo of David Letterman during Nets Media Day.

September 27, 2021 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets)

Someone at the media day ordered Letterman to “wrap it up,” but he persisted in questioning Durant, asking if he “giggled” when playing against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In response to the question, Durant laughed and said, “sure.”

Letterman praised Durant and the other reporters who attended the team’s media day after Durant’s remark, stating, “That’s all I have.” Thank you so much, everyone. Goodnight.”

“Good work, Dave,” Durant exclaimed as Letterman departed the news conference.

Durant shook his head and stated, “We let anybody in here,” as the media day questions continued.

“Hey!” Letterman exclaimed. Before he exited the room, he said, “I heard that.”

Along with Letterman, Nets point player Kyrie Irving made news during the team’s media day when he refused to answer questions about his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Irving was unable to attend the media day in person owing to New York City’s vaccination restrictions, but when asked about his vaccination status, he stated, “Honestly, I’d like to keep that stuff private…

