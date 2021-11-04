Dave Portnoy’s Complete Rebuttal to Accusations of Being a “Sexual Deviant” may be found here.

Dave Portnoy, the creator of Barstool Sports, has disputed charges that he had non-consensual sex with two women, one of whom said she was so distraught after sleeping with him that she had to be hospitalized.

Multiple unnamed women apparently met up with Portnoy at his Nantucket house on Thursday and allegedly engaged in sexual encounters that turned violent and humiliating, according to Business Insider. One accuser said she felt like a “human sex doll” and was “actually screaming in anguish,” while another said she grew so sad that her mother contacted the cops.

Portnoy has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual activity. In an 11-minute video released on Twitter, he stated that the first time he became aware of anything “unseemly” about the two encounters was when the Business Insider article was published.

He accused the reporter of creating a story before writing the article and digging for months to find stories that suited the piece she intended to write.

The founder of Barstool Sports posted direct texts from one of the women after they slept together as proof that her charges against him were false. He claimed that because the other encounter was a “he said/she said” situation, he had no way of proving his innocence.

You can read the whole of his response here:

Okay, so Business Insider finally published the hit piece on me that had been in the works for eight months. This isn’t your typical hit piece. Not the usual nonsense about jokes, videos, and other Barstool-related activities. This is a significantly more serious charge. Making fun of me, portraying me as a sexual deviant. This is serious sh*t. So, lawyers and board members have been telling me, ‘You should say this, you shouldn’t say that.’ Listen, I’ve completely disregarded what they’ve stated. I’ll do what I’ve always done. I’m just going to tell it how it is. I’ll just shoot from the hip and tell you how I’m feeling and where I’m at.

There were no written comments, no pre-planned events; it was just me being myself. For the past 20 years, it has worked for me, and I always tell the truth.

Let me begin by saying that I am not shocked this piece was published. I had no idea what would. This is a condensed version of the information.