Dave Chappelle is a “Nice Person” and “Not a Hateful Soul,” according to Joe Rogan.

As Netflix employees staged a walkout on Wednesday in protest of some of Dave Chappelle’s inappropriate content in his current special for the streaming service, Joe Rogan came out in support of the comedian.

In the most recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcasting mogul spoke out in support of his fellow comedian, telling his millions of listeners that Chappelle is a “beautiful person.”

“All he’s doing is waiting out the storm.” He is neither homophobic nor transphobic. He enjoys making fun of himself. It’s amusing; all you’re doing is cracking jokes. “That does not imply hatred,” Rogan clarified.

“This is the issue of today. You make an enemy if you don’t have one. As the number of people who actually despise you decreases, you begin to search for equilibrium and the source of your distress. So now you’re even more irritated by jokes. Silence has now become a form of aggression. You can’t just be this anymore; you have to be there.” Chappelle is not a “hateful soul,” according to Rogan, and he “loves everybody.” He stated, “When you get down to Dave Chappelle’s true feelings, he’s a great person.” “He is one of the kindest persons I have ever met.” He adores everyone. He isn’t a horrible individual. He’s just a regular guy who enjoys the art form of stand-up comedy.” Despite the outrage, Chappelle seems unmoved, saying publicly, “If this is what getting canceled is like, I love it.” Chappelle revealed himself to be “team TERF” during his Netflix special The Closer, saying that a trans woman’s genitalia is “not quite what it is.” Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF) is an acronym for trans exclusionary radical feminist.

“Gender is a fact,” the comic continued. To be on Earth, every individual in this room, every human on Earth, has to pass through the legs of a woman. This is a proven fact.” Channing Tatum, another star to defend Chappelle, came to Instagram to share a video of the comedian and offer his own take on the situation.

“I believe Dave is a very risky guy to discuss right now.” “I understand and despise the fact that he has damaged so many people with his statements,” the actor remarked.

“Any human can cause harm to another human.” This is a condensed version of the information.