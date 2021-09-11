Daughter looks for stranded strangers who were helped by her father on 9/11.

After 9/11, the daughter of a man who helped seven stranded strangers find their way home is looking for them.

Mercedes Martinez, a Las Vegas radio DJ, shared her late father’s story on Twitter in an attempt to track down those he assisted nearly two decades ago.

Emilio Martinez was going home to Denver to see his family after concluding a business trip in Ohio on September 11, 2001. His daughter said he was eager to come home, but the captain announced shortly after takeoff that the flight had to be grounded due to a security breach. They arrived in Omaha, Nebraska, knowing very nothing about the city.

Martinez, sensing a problem, called a rental car firm while the jet was still flying and requested the largest van available. Once everyone had deplaned and realized what was going on, he went directly there.

Martinez stopped the van, returned to the station, grabbed a piece of cardboard, and asked a ticket clerk for a sharpie. He constructed a sign out of the materials and wrote, “GOING TO DENVER.”

Is it true that my father assisted you on September 11, 2001? If that’s the case, I’m looking for you. (a strand)

On September 11th, 2001, my father boarded a plane in Ohio to return to Denver. He was in town on business and couldn’t wait to visit his family. (1/11)

September 10, 2021 — Mercedes Martinez (@MercedesLV)

Several individuals approached him, asking if he would take them that route, according to his daughter. Martinez ultimately came across seven individuals, all terrified and yearning to get home to their family.

Martinez drove the nearly 500 miles back to Colorado, dropping each passenger off at their house once they arrived in the metro area.

“If you’re familiar with the Denver area, you realize how big it is. There are numerous suburbs in the vicinity. Each of them, though, received front-door service. They all volunteered to reimburse him for the van’s cost. He refused to accept it. They offered him money for gas. His daughter wrote, “He didn’t take it.”

When the country was being bombed, Mercedes Martinez believes that witnessing those people return to their families was a blessing.