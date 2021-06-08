Dates for Donald Trump’s “History Tour” and How to Get Tickets

Donald Trump will be on the road in Florida and Texas in December for a series of live debates with former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly.

At the events, dubbed “The Past Tour,” the former president will speak on his administration’s history. On Tuesday, O’Reilly sent out a tweet.

Each event, which will take place on December 11, 18, and 19, will begin at 3 p.m. local time at their respective venues. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 14 through Ticketmaster and the websites of some of the tour’s venues.

Trump said he hopes to discuss “just how things were accomplished, as well as hurdles, both good and bad,” in a press statement announcing the tour.

The “hard-hitting workshops,” according to the release, will address “the real problems happening in the United States, those that the Fake News Media never highlight.”

“I’ll be emphasizing on our country’s greatness, which is rarely discussed in political discourse.

Trump continued, “I look forward to working with Bill…to honestly discuss the real challenges facing our country and how to address them.”

O’Reilly stated in a statement that his chats with the former president “will not be boring.”

He explained, “As a historian/journalist, my responsibility is to get important things on the record in a fact-based fashion.”

BIG: In a limited engagement national tour, President Donald J. Trump will discuss the history of his administration with Bill O’Reilly https://t.co/9X7XdOB3xw

June 7, 2021 — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly)

Dates of the tour

The tour will kick off on December 11 in Sunrise, Florida at the BB&T Center. The tour continues on December 18 at the Toyota Center in Houston, before continuing on December 19 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Where can I get tickets? Florida is a state in the United States

From June 10 at 10 a.m. EDT, Ticketmaster will provide a pre-sale of tickets for the Florida show, which will take place on December 11 at the BB&T Center. General admission tickets will go on sale on June 14 at 10 a.m. EDT.

The BB&T Center website currently does not list any ticket information for The History Tour event.

Texas is a state in the United States

Tickets for the December 18 performance at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale on June 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets are available for purchase through Toyota. This is a condensed version of the information.