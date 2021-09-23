Date, Time, and Route of the New Orleans Halloween Parade in 2021: Krewe of Boo

As we move into the fall season, it’s time to start planning for Halloween celebrations.

The annual New Orleans Halloween parade, Krewe of Boo, will be one of the key events. It’s jam-packed with eerie and exciting floats and is sure to delight crowds.

This is all the information you’ll need about the event.

What Is the Boo Parade Krewe?

In 2007, the Krewe of Boo procession was founded as a fundraiser for Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

Blaine Kern Sr. of Kern Studios, which has been creating floats for the city’s Mardi Gras parade since 1932, launched it.

With Kern’s son Brian at the helm, the Krewe of Boo parade returned in 2013 and has been held annually since then.

