Darrell Brooks, the alleged Waukesha Parade driver, was seen in a music video driving a red SUV.

The person of interest apprehended in connection with the Waukesha parade tragedy appears to be a local rapper who utilized the red SUV involved in the incident in a YouTube music video.

The person of interest has been identified as Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, according to law enforcement authorities who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press. After a red SUV slammed into a holiday parade on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring 40 others, he was brought into prison for interrogation.

Brooks adopted the rap name Mathboi Fly and published a music video a few years ago, according to TMZ. The red SUV seen tearing through the parade appeared to be from the music video. WDJT news in Milwaukee reported photos of police surrounding a red SUV that matched the description in Brooks’ music video.

The red SUV seen in the Waukesha Holiday Parade incident appears to be in photos. Here’s where you can stay up to date: https://t.co/sjcTvuk2Du pic.twitter.com/hfN0avE9Hp https://t.co/sjcTvuk2Du — CBS News Channel 58 (@CBS58) The original music video has already been taken from YouTube, according to TMZ, but it has been republished by multiple other accounts.

Brooks has not been named as a suspect in the crime, but he was recently detained by police for questioning.

The Waukesha Police Department was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.