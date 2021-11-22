Darrell Brooks has been identified as a suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Darrell Brooks has been identified as the person of interest in custody after a red SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha.

During roughly 4.40 p.m. on Sunday, the driver of a red vehicle plowed into a gathering of people at a parade in Waukesha. According to a Facebook post from the city of Waukesha, at least five people have died and more than 40 have been injured. “However, these figures may alter as we gather more information,” the post said.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told a news conference Sunday night that the SUV had been found and that a “person of interest” had been apprehended. He stated that there was no further threat to the community, but he did not provide any information about the individual or a probable purpose.

Brooks, 39, was identified as the individual arrested Sunday night and is being questioned, according to NBC News, which cited five law enforcement sources.

Brooks has not been charged with a felony in connection with the event on Sunday, and he has not been designated as a suspect by police.

According to four top law enforcement authorities, a person of interest with a considerable criminal history was questioned overnight. Investigators are investigating into the likelihood that the motorist was escaping a knife fight from a previous incident.

Brooks has a criminal history in Wisconsin dating back to 1999, according to online court records. On Friday, he posted a cash bond in connection with a domestic abuse complaint, according to online records. He is accused of compromising his own safety by conducting domestic abuse assessments, violence, bail skipping, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Brooks’ attorney mentioned in that record could not be reached for comment right away.

Brooks is also charged with felony counts of recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm while convicted of a crime in a previous instance.

Thompson stated at a press conference on Sunday that a police officer fired several rounds in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but that no bystanders were hurt as a result of the firing. Thompson claimed he didn’t know if the officer’s bullets hit the driver.

Authorities are also looking into whether the guy was fleeing from another crime scene when he was apprehended. This is a condensed version of the information.