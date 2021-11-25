Darrell Brooks’ fundraiser for the Waukesha Parade has been taken off from the GoFundMe platform.

A crowdsourcing campaign set out to gather $5 million to bail out Darrell Brooks, a parade suspect in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was promptly taken down by GoFundMe.

Brooks, 39, is accused of driving his SUV through a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha over the weekend, killing six people and injuring scores more. His bail was set at $5 million after he was charged with five charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Someone claiming to know Brooks personally set up the crowdfunding effort a short time thereafter.

In an email to The Washington Newsday on Thursday, a GoFundMe spokesman verified that the fundraiser had been pulled down before any money had been donated. The campaign organizer has also been barred from utilizing the GoFundMe platform in the future, according to the spokeswoman.

“Misused fundraisers are quite uncommon, and we take all concerns very seriously. Our team collaborates with law enforcement to report issues and to assist them with any investigations that may be required “Added the spokeswoman.

“As soon as news of the incident became public, GoFundMe activated its crisis response team and began monitoring the platform for fundraising related to the incident.”

James Norton, according to the individual who began the crowdfunding campaign, which was first reported by Law Enforcement Today on Tuesday. The guy claimed to know Brooks personally and said that the legal system was treating him unfairly.

“As someone who knows Darrell personally, I can assure you that he would never do such a thing, and I am confident that he is innocent of the charges against him,” Norton wrote. Brooks might become “another black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial,” he continued. “There is no excuse for prosecutors around the country continuing to treat black Americans unfairly,” Norton said. “Everyone must be presumed innocent until proven guilty, and we urge that he be treated equally to everybody else in this country, and that he be released until found guilty.”

Brooks had already been released from jail after posting $1,000 bond. Earlier in November, the guy was detained for allegedly attempting to drive over his child's mother with a car at a petrol station. Many people are outraged that Brooks was able to get out of jail with such a low bond amount, allowing him to leave.