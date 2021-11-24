Darrell Brooks, a Waukesha suspect, should not have been released on bail, according to a Wisconsin lawmaker.

Wisconsin Rep. David Bowen told The Washington Newsday that the guy accused of driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade should not have been freed on bail days earlier because he posed a public safety risk.

On Sunday evening, Darrell Brooks, 39, is accused of racing into the throng at a parade in a Milwaukee suburb. Brooks allegedly fled the scene of a domestic altercation before police arrived just as he was about to enter the parade route, according to authorities. He allegedly steered side-to-side with the goal of striking individuals, according to a criminal complaint.

Five counts of first-degree intentional homicide have been filed against Brooks. Additional charges in connection with a sixth death and the more than 60 individuals injured are expected to be filed soon, according to Waukesha County’s district attorney. The amount of his bail was set at $5 million.

Brooks, on the other hand, had been released on $1,000 cash bond just days before the attack on the parade. The bail recommendation in another case, in which Brooks is suspected of intentionally injuring a lady with a car earlier in November, was “inappropriately low,” according to the Milwaukee County district attorney. Brooks should never have been released from custody, according to Bowen, a Democrat from Milwaukee who is running for lieutenant governor.

“As someone who is an advocate for criminal justice reform, I also recognize the benefit in keeping the correct people apart from the community when their conduct isn’t improving and they’re posing a threat to the public,” he added.

“I believe that our release decisions, particularly in the area of bail, should be modified so that they are not only based on how much money your family has to get you out or the network that you must pay to bail you out. It must be based on the protection of the general population.” Brooks had two outstanding cases against him at the time of the parade attack, and he had a criminal record dating back to 1999.

For the November 2 incident, he faces charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, reckless endangering safety, disorderly behavior, and violence.

He is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon as a convicted felon in the other active case. In another case, he posted a $500 bond. This is a condensed version of the information.