Danny Hamilton, a California inmate, has been linked to the murder of Priscilla Lewis 25 years ago.

After a DNA match tied current inmate Danny Lamont Hamilton to the 25-year-old California crime, police declared they had solved the 1996 slaying of Priscilla Lewis.

According to a statement from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton, 51, was charged with the murder of the 21-year-old San Francisco Bay Area waitress.

Hamilton allegedly drowned Lewis on September 24, 1996, during an attempted rape and burglary at the Four Corners restaurant where she worked as a server. Around 10:30 p.m., a chef at the restaurant discovered her body in the basement restroom and contacted the cops. According to KPIX, she died of asphyxia as a result of drowning.

After interviewing dozens of people, conducting several search warrants, and submitting several pieces of evidence for investigation, the case was closed.

According to the statement, a DNA lab received evidence from police last year that resulted in a positive match, identifying Hamilton as a suspect in the crime.

In a news release, Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said, “I would want to honor the many sheriff’s office homicide detectives and crime lab staff for their dedication and tireless effort in the 1996 murder of Priscilla Lewis.”

Members of Lewis’ family, according to the Times-Herald, posted on the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Facebook page on Thursday.

“On behalf of myself and my family, we want to thank the homicide detectives for bringing justice to my young cousin Priscilla Ann Lewis from beginning to end,” Troy Kinslow said. “At long last, she’ll be able to relax.” I can’t express how important this is to all of us, including her friends and the community. I have a great deal of admiration for law enforcement and all of their efforts. I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, and it’s finally arrived.” According to police, Hamilton is serving a life sentence in a state prison near San Diego after being found guilty of sexual assault crimes unconnected to Lewis’ death. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer who could speak for him.

Lewis’ slaying, according to Kinslow, a relative who grew up with her in the adjacent hamlet of Port Costa, tormented him for years.

