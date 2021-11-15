Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist, was released by Myanmar days after serving an 11-year sentence of hard labor.

The Associated Press reported that American journalist Danny Fenster was released on Monday, just days after being sentenced to 11 years of hard labor in a military-run Myanmar jail.

Former US diplomat Bill Richardson, who assisted in the release of Fenster, was turned over to him, and the two flew out of the country together.

Fenster, the managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar online magazine, was found guilty on Friday of disseminating false or provocative material, contacting unlawful organizations, and violating his visa conditions. Prior to his punishment, he spent approximately six months in prison.

