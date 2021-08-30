Dad accuses the school district of being arrogant. In a lawsuit, COVID-19 poses a risk to children.

The father of a 12-year-old girl in Winslow, Maine, is suing the school district for infringing on his parental rights by requiring pupils to wear masks.

The town of Winslow, the school board, the public schools, and their superintendent, Peter Thiboutot, are named as defendants in a complaint filed by Scott Fortuna on Friday. The defendants are accused of “aggrandizing” the risk of COVID-19 to minors, according to the petition.

Fortuna further contends that the mask mandate infringes on his ability to make decisions about his child’s medical care under the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

COVID-19, according to the lawsuit, poses “little, if any, health harm to children.”

The individual from Penobscot County, as well as his attorney, did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment. Masks in schools, which are officially recommended in 15 of Maine’s 16 counties, have become a political hotspot, with little agreement among parents, schools, and states.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In other pandemic-related news from Maine,

The Figures

In recent days, the number of cases of the virus in Maine has also increased.

Over the last two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has grown from 202.83 new cases per day on August 14 to 245.86 new cases per day on August 28. Over the last two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine has risen from 0.43 per day on August 14 to 0.86 per day on August 28.

The Associated Press is utilizing data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to estimate the number of cases and deaths in the outbreak across the United States.

More than 70% of the state’s eligible population has received full coronavirus vaccination.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 75,000 positive cases of the virus. In addition, 930 people have died in the state.

Schools are reopening.

On Tuesday, students in Maine’s largest school system return to class.

The majority of pupils return to school the next day, however kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students do not return until Thursday. On August 17, the Portland Board of Public Education approved the year’s safety protocols.

Pooled testing is included in the procedures for grades kindergarten through eight. This is a condensed version of the information.