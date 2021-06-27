DA: Suspect in Boston Suburb Shooting of Black Victims was linked to ‘White Supremacist Rhetoric.’

In a press conference on Sunday, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the suspect who reportedly crashed a stolen truck and fatally shot two bystanders on Saturday was 28-year-old Nathan Allen, who officials discovered had written “some very worrisome white supremacist speech.”

“We have discovered some very alarming white supremacist speech at this very preliminary stage of this investigation,” Rollins added. “This individual Nathan Allen’s handwriting, making antisemitic and racist comments against Black individuals,” according to the writing.

Allen is accused of stealing a tractor trailer from Rapid Flow Inc. and ramming it into a home on Veterans Road around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. Allen allegedly came out of the truck armed with two weapons, which he used to murder two onlookers, a man and a woman, according to police.

According to CBS Boston, Winthrop Police exchanged gunfire with Allen, who was shot and killed by police following the shootings.

Ramona Cooper, a former Massachusetts State Police Trooper, and Dave Green, a staff sergeant in the Air Force who was still active in the military, were the victims.

Allen attempted to carjack another driver after climbing out of the truck’s passenger window, according to CBS Boston. According to sources, Allen then noticed Cooper walking and fatally shot her, then shot and murdered Green a short time later.

Green was shot four times in the head and three times in the torso, while Cooper was shot three times in the back. Both of the victims were African-American.

Rollins did not clarify whether the victims were targeted because of their ethnicity, but she did claim that Allen walked past a number of non-Black persons who were not harmed or murdered.

In addition to his anti-Semitic vitriol, Rollins claims Allen’s crash occurred in a neighborhood with multiple Jewish places of worship. Police aren’t sure where Allen is headed or if any of the temples are a potential target, according to her.

During the press conference, Rollins also stated that Allen had legally acquired his firearms and had a gun permit from a different town that he had transferred.

“He had nothing in his background check, but this person yesterday killed two people,” Rollins said, adding that law. This is a brief summary.