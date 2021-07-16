Cyber Ninjas’ ‘Simply Not Accurate’ claims are slammed by a Republican official in Arizona. Election Results

The briefing by Cyber Ninjas to Arizona state senators on Thursday was criticized by Jack Sellers, a Republican who chairs the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who said the controversial company conducting an audit of his county’s 2020 election results shared numbers that are “simply not accurate.”

Senate Republicans in Arizona have been pursuing a widely panned and mocked audit of the presidential election results. Last November, county officials in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous, undertook a thorough audit of the results, which found no anomalies. However, due of former President Donald Trump’s unfounded assertions that the 2020 election was “stolen” for Vice President Joe Biden, Republican lawmakers in the state have moved through with their own audit.

According to The Arizona Republic, the CEO of Florida-based Cyber Ninjas briefed some Arizona state senators on the status of the company’s audit, which has been ongoing for more than two months. Doug Logan, the company’s CEO, and state Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican, both argued that more information from Maricopa County was required.

“The Senate’s uncertified contractors asked a lot of open-ended questions at today’s briefing, portraying as suspicious what is actually common and well known to anyone who work in elections,” Sellers said in a statement released in reaction to the Thursday briefing. “They delivered bombshell numbers in certain situations that were simply not accurate.”

“Finish your audit, issue the findings, and be prepared to defend it in court,” the GOP county official urged state Senate leaders. Sellers has fought back against frequently strange accusations made by Republican colleagues in his state, claiming that the audit process is not being carried out properly.

Sellers lambasted the Cyber Ninjas auditors’ “incompetence” on Thursday. “What we heard tonight is an alternate reality that has gotten out of hand since the general election in November. Senate leadership should be ashamed for broadcasting to the world today the half-baked claims of the ‘Deep Rig’ crowd,” the Republican official added.

Benny White, a Republican election analyst who has worked on audits in Wisconsin, Maryland, and Arizona, told local ABC affiliate KNXV in June that he is “aghast” at how the Arizona audit is progressing.

