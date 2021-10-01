Cyber Ninjas’ Arizona audit findings have been dubbed “laughable” by election experts, who claim the company lied.

Cyber Ninjas’ findings in a controversial audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results were dismissed as “laughable” by a group of prominent election analysts who said the Florida-based firm lied.

The Arizona state Senate Republicans hired Cyber Ninjas to audit the county’s results, partly in response to Donald Trump’s baseless accusations that the national election was “rigged” or “stolen” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden. Despite the former president’s repeated accusations, he and his allies have never offered any proof to back them up.

Cyber Ninjas announced its findings last Friday after spending several months on the audit, which was heavily panned by both Democrats and Republicans. In comparison to the official results, the recount indicated that Biden gained a tiny number of votes, while Trump lost some votes.

Throughout the process, election experts chastised the company’s auditing tactics and inexperience. Experts continue to uncover faults in the company’s strategy and findings now that the so-called audit has been finished. Several people have claimed that the business simply “made up the numbers.”

“With no experience in election audits, the Ninjas announcement that they had confirmed, to a high degree of accuracy, the election results of the country’s second largest county is, we believe, laughable,” Larry Moore, the founder and former CEO of the Clear Ballot Group, which pioneered independent audits of the primary voting-system companies, wrote in an explanation.

Tim Halvorsen, a retired chief technical officer of the Clear Ballot Group, and Benny White, an election attorney and former member of a county’s election integrity commission, co-authored the study on Cyber Ninjas findings with Moore. Their organization was called the Audit Guys, and their slogan was “Fighting Disinformation with Facts.”

Moore concluded in his summary of the report’s conclusions, “The allegation that Trump had lost 261 votes was, we believe, a’shiny object’ designed to impart credence to an otherwise implausible fraud.”

The analysts revealed that the Cyber Ninjas’ hand count appeared to be off by about 16,000 ballots—roughly a third of the total number of votes in the 40 ballot boxes they examined. The data, according to the election experts, contradict the primary finding of the company’s election. This is a condensed version of the information.