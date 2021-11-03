Cute Thanksgiving Wallpapers & Backgrounds for Your Phone That You Can Download For Free

There are websites, applications, and numerous ways to alter your wallpaper in time for Thanksgiving to add some holiday cheer to our phones. There are so many photographs to pick from, from autumn foliage to fall colors.

There are a plethora of methods to add seasonal happiness to your phone, tablet, or even PC utilizing high-quality backdrops that can be found all over the internet.

For Your Phone: Thanksgiving Wallpaper

The first thing to think about is your phone and what apps are available for wallpaper. Apps are not always available on Apple or Android phones.

Searching on your App Store or Google Play Store, or wherever you obtain your programs from, is one approach to find appropriate background apps.

If you have an Android or Google phone, you can use Google’s Wallpapers app to find a variety of autumnal scenes in the “life” area.

Android Station also has a Wallpapers app, which has a separate fall section as well as alternatives for other holidays like Christmas and the recent Day of the Dead.

These wallpapers are frequently changed to reflect current trends.

There are also specific apps for Thanksgiving wallpapers in the Google Play store, which include cartoons and other thematic photos.

The Vellum Wallpapers app for iPhone comes with 44 wallpapers to begin with, as well as daily wallpapers that are updated on a regular basis.

Floor Girls has created a Thanksgiving backdrop app that is optimized for iPads but can also be used on smartphones.

The Apple App Store also provides the Thanksgiving Day Wallpapers & Backgrounds HD app, which has a variety of festive wallpaper alternatives for your iPhone.

Wallpaper Access also includes photos that may be used on phones as well as computers.

Desktop Backgrounds for Thanksgiving

Unsplash, a website that offers free graphics and has a vast choice of images, mostly photographic but many that bring home the holidays, is a good place to start for those searching beyond their phones.

These aren’t just photos; they have graphic elements like calligraphy and forms.

There are numerous websites that provide free photographs; one such website is Pixabay, a photography website with images suitable for your Thanksgiving computer background.

