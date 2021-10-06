Customs officials in Chicago seized shipments containing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Customs agents in Chicago recently seized shipments including Ivermectin tablets and Hydroxychloroquine pills.

The seizure occurred on October 4 at the international mail facility within Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officers found several irregularities when conducting an x-ray check of a cargo from China, according to the press statement.

” According to CBP, the box said that it contained “decorative beads.”

Officers investigated further after seeing the anomalies in this box and determined that instead of “decorative beads,” the package included 100 tablets of Ivermectin.

Some have commended ivermectin, a parasite-fighting medicine commonly used in animals, as an effective treatment for COVID-19. Ivermectin is not an approved treatment for COVID-19, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it might create health problems in humans if taken incorrectly.

The FDA stated on its website that “there are approved applications for ivermectin in people and animals, but it is not approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.” The drug is approved for human usage to treat parasites, head lice, and “skin diseases such as rosacea,” according to the FDA.

CBP also stated they seized a parcel from Mexico that contained 32 additional Ivermectin tablets and 40 Hydroxychloroquine pills, in addition to the shipment from China.

The FDA had previously approved hydroxychloroquine for emergency use in the treatment of COVID-19, but it was revoked in June, and the agency recommended against administering it outside of a hospital environment.

According to the press release, both shipments were detained “for breaching the Federal Food, Medication, and Cosmetic Act, which prohibits the introduction of any adulterated or misbranded food, drug, device, tobacco product, or cosmetic.”

The misbranded medications were sent over to the FDA Office of Criminal Inquiry for additional investigation, according to the press release.

The first intercepted package was headed for Atlanta, Georgia, while the second was destined for St. Louis Park, Minnesota, according to CBP.

“I’m concerned about these shipments. In a press release, Shane Campbell, Area Port Director – Chicago, remarked, “These were confiscated in just one night, and you have to question if this trend will continue.”

"Our officers," Campbell continued.