Customers Treat Her Differently Since She Gained Weight, Says Bartender

Since gaining weight, a bartender has experienced an emotional shift in the emotions she receives from customers at work.

Cassidy Lane combined her tale with another video in a “stitch,” asking individuals who have “have pretty privilege your whole life” to stitch the film and “tell me what your perspective is.”

The original video, by TikTok user @lizagnabathwater, went on to detail her own experience with getting “beautiful privilege” and how people now treat her objectively nicer than they did before when she was different in appearance.

“I recently received a degree in pretty privilege, and it’s amazing how nice people are when they think you’re attractive. People who previously wouldn’t have given me a second glance now go out of their way to be friendly to me,” she stated, before adding that it’s most likely a subconscious decision on the part of others to treat her differently.

Lane responded to the video by agreeing with it before offering her own “pretty privilege” anecdote: “So, I work in the service sector as a bartender, and if you weren’t aware, the way you appear has a big impact on a lot of things, whether it’s tips or how people treat you.”

Lane became upset as she spoke about her story, stating, “When I tell you my whole life changed when I started seeking assistance for my eating issue, which caused in weight gain after the pandemic.” People no longer look you in the eyes, and they aren’t particularly polite to you, especially men.”

“I’d come up to them and say, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ I used to get, “I’m doing fine, honey,” and “How are you?” It’s more like, ‘hello, how’s it going, what can I get you?’ now. “And they respond with ‘two Coors Lights and a Bud Light,’ and for those who argue that doesn’t happen, please raise your hand if you would gladly live as an obese person, and the fact that no one raises their hand proves the point,” Lane continued.

She ended the video by saying, “It just makes you feel hopeless, like am I ever going to be worth more than my looks.”

#stitch with @lizagnabathwater we can all pretend itâ€™s not true, but we know it. This is a brief summary.