Customers of Southwest Airlines drive 1,500 miles to attend a wedding when flights are canceled.

After Southwest Airlines canceled at least 80 flights out of Austin on Sunday, a group of friends who attended the wedding had to drive 20 hours back to their home on the East Coast.

Heather, Jillianne, and Laura were scheduled to fly out of Austin to Washington, D.C. with Southwest at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday. However, according to KVUE, they found out the next morning that their flight had been canceled.

“We were terrified and scrambling to figure out how to get out of Austin. We ultimately decided on a car… we were eventually able to rent a car, and we’re going 20 hours to the East Coast “While the party was driving home, Jillianne told the station on a Zoom call.

Jillianne told KVUE that the airport auto rental operator did not offer them a same-day rental at first. Management eventually reversed their comments after the women explained their position and persisted, and the women were able to rent a vehicle the same day.

Jillianne stated the rented car cost $450 for 36 hours. Heather informed the channel that she couldn’t find flights home before Tuesday and that she wanted to get home for work, so they didn’t take another flight.

The group said they had not gotten notification from Southwest regarding the cancellation as of Sunday afternoon, and only found out after checking the app. They also stated that they attempted to contact the airline but were unable to do so.

Southwest has been contacted by Washington Newsday to see if the three women have been refunded.

The cancellations and delays, the airline stated in a statement to KVUE on Sunday, were caused by “weather challenges” at the company’s Florida airports at the start of the weekend, as well as air traffic control concerns in the same region.

“Throughout the weekend, we worked diligently to reset our business, with a focus on getting aircraft and Crews situated to take care of our Customers,” according to the statement.

“Because our current schedule has less frequencies between cities, recovering during operational issues is more difficult and time-consuming.

“We’re working hard to meet our Customers’ needs as swiftly as possible, and we appreciate their patience. We’re giving customers more freedom to explore. This is a condensed version of the information.