Customers at McDonald’s fire a gun at the manager over a disagreement about salt on fries.

Two people have been detained in Texas on suspicion of brandishing a gun at a McDonald’s manager amid a quarrel over the salt on their fries.

Following an incident on July 4 at the McDonald’s restaurant in the 128 block of E. Richey Road in Harris County, Davion Guillory, 23, and Treykia Cohen, 25, have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were called to the McDonald’s to react to reports of an aggravated assault.

Guillory and Cohen got into a disagreement with the restaurant manager over the salt on their fries, according to the probe.

During the verbal altercation, the couple also exhibited firearms at the drive-thru towards the manager, according to surveillance footage.

The couple then drove away, but deputies were able to track them down and apprehend them. A gun was also discovered inside the vehicle.

Further investigations revealed that Cohen was already on probation for aggravated robbery with a lethal weapon at the time of the event, according to Constable Mark Herman.

“Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was charged against David Guillory and Treykia Cohen, who were detained and put into the Harris County Jail. The 178th and 180th District Courts each issued them a $10,000.00 bond,” Herman stated.

A representative from McDonald’s has been contacted for comment.

A number of incidents have lately occurred in which suspects allegedly intimidated or assaulted employees at McDonald’s restaurants over minor disagreements.

Robert Golwitzer Jr., 42, was arrested in June after threatening to blow up a branch in Ankeny, Iowa, because he was denied dipping sauce for his chicken nuggets.

After calling the restaurant on June 26 to make the bomb threat, Golwitzer was detained on suspicion of making a false report of an explosive or incendiary device.

In the same month, a woman was detained on suspicion of assaulting two McDonald’s employees after they refused to provide her a three-flavored slushie.

On June 14, a video showing Cherysse Helena Cleveland getting into a physical argument with two female staff members went viral after Brian Allen posted it online.

Cleveland may be seen attempting behind the counter. This is a condensed version of the information.