Curtis Sliwa, a Republican mayoral candidate in New York City, declared on Wednesday that he believes the Bronx Zoo, one of the country’s greatest wildlife attractions, should be closed due to animal welfare issues.

The zoo is one of the city’s most popular attractions, and it is the country’s largest urban zoo, with over 4,000 distinct animals.

Sliwa told the New York Daily News that he believes zoos should be “phased out,” and that if elected mayor, he would explore closing the Bronx Zoo and a number of other zoological parks across the city.

The decision on whether or not to permanently close the zoo will be made following consultations with animal welfare and wildlife experts to determine the best outcome for the animals.

“I definitely think we’ve got to be phasing out a lot of these zoos — especially the circuses and rodeos and all that because of the barbaric behavior, the terrible behavior toward the animals,” Sliwa added. “Zoos, or at least some of the creatures that are confined in zoos, will have to be phased out at some point.” Sliwa, a radio personality and self-described animal lover who apparently owns 17 cats, told the New York Daily News that he will assess each zoo individually.

“I remember going to Prospect Park and the Central Park Zoo as a kid and marveling at everything,” Sliwa said, “but I’ve heard how it’s caused a lot of difficulties for the animals themselves.”

“I don’t think zoos are the best place for a lot of these creatures,” he continued.

The Bronx Zoo has been embroiled in a number of scandals since its inception in 1899.

Happy the elephant was recently sued by the zoo, who claimed that she had a constitutional right to be free. Happy, on the other hand, is said to be totally pleased with her living conditions by zoo staff.

The zoo has also expressed regret for earlier acts of prejudice, such as the detention of a Congolese man named Ota Benga in the monkey habitat in the early 1900s.

