Cuomo’s resignation might help Republicans win the governorship of New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, which was good news for Republicans wanting to become New York’s next governor. If Cuomo does not run in 2022, Republican candidates in the predominantly Democratic state will have a better chance of winning.

Cuomo, who was facing impeachment amid charges that he sexually harassed numerous women, announced his resignation, surprising many as he dodged responsibility. Cuomo’s resignation could help Republicans forge a path to the governor’s mansion, as an incumbent with his level of name recognition and support posed a significant challenge for Republicans. With rising crime levels, Cuomo’s resignation could help Republicans forge a path to the governor’s mansion.

“If the instability continues, the Republicans do better,” Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic strategist based in New York, told This website. “The best thing Republicans can do is stay silent and let the Democrats continue to wreck the country.”

In New York, there are more than twice as many registered Democrats as there are registered Republicans, therefore Republican candidates have an uphill battle in statewide elections. That difficulty is compounded by the fact that incumbents frequently win reelection, and despite facing criticism for his handling of nursing facilities during the pandemic and claims of sexual misconduct, Cuomo had good polling for the most of his tenure.

His stock only seemed to plummet after Attorney General Letitia James released a report alleging that he sexually harassed women in violation of state and federal law. Even as he announced his departure, Cuomo adamantly denied any misconduct.

Cuomo was re-elected in 2018 with about 60% of the vote, and Republicans may have found it tough to overcome his celebrity status. If he decides not to run for reelection in 2022, Republicans may focus their efforts on boosting their own candidate’s name recognition, which remains a struggle.

Giuliani is one of the most well-known last names in the governor's campaign, but Andrew, the son of "America's Mayor," isn't a GOP front-runner. He didn't get a single vote in the New York Republican Party's straw poll in June, but that hasn't stopped him from fighting to stay in the race. In an attempt to pander to his followers, he campaigned on his support for former President Donald Trump.