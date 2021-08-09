Cuomo’s deadline to provide evidence is Friday, and the NY Impeachment Committee is unlikely to act before then.

The New York State Assembly may not take any official action in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment proceedings until Friday, the deadline legislators set for the Democrat to present additional evidence.

Assemblyman David Weprin told NY1 that “we will not take any official action at least until after that Friday at 5 o’clock deadline.” “So we’d like to see what he’ll provide and take that into consideration. But certainly, the claims are troubling and serious.” Cuomo’s conduct in office has been under investigation by the Assembly’s judiciary committee since March, with the goal of determining if there are grounds to impeach him over sexual harassment charges.

After New York Attorney General Letitia James released a 168-page report alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, nine of whom are former or present state employees, calls to remove him from office have become louder.

“Specifically, the investigation discovered that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive sexually suggestive comments, creating a hostile work environment for women,” James said at a press conference.

The judicial committee’s chairman, State Assemblyman Charles Lavine, indicated last Thursday that the investigation was nearing completion. Cuomo’s defense team must submit any additional evidence or written submissions by 5 p.m., according to Lavine. On August 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET,

On Monday, the committee will get an update from Davis Polk & Wardwell, the outside counsel appointed by the Assembly earlier this year, on the independent probe.

Lavine began the meeting on Monday by calling James’ report “very distressing” and promising to safeguard any witnesses who come forward during the probe.

“From the start of this investigation, the Judiciary Committee sent official notice to the executive chamber that no retribution against any possible witness or witnesses in this subject would be tolerated,” Lavine stated. “And we will continue to adhere to that idea. We will protect the alleged victims and witnesses.” Following Monday’s briefing by Davis Polk & Wardwell, the chairman is anticipated to disclose a more comprehensive chronology of the impeachment procedures.

The law firm is also looking into the Cuomo administration’s handling of coronavirus in nursing homes, preferential COVID-19 testing, and allegations of state resources being used in connection with Cuomo’s campaign. This is a condensed version of the information.