Cuomo’s COVID policies, according to ex-mobster Sammy Gravano, have killed more people than the Mafia.

Salvatore “Sammy The Bull,” an ex-Gambino crime family underboss, attacked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “disgusting” alleged sexual misconduct on Saturday, urging Italian Americans in the state to “get rid” of the embattled politician.

Gravano, a former New York mobster turned podcast presenter, reacted to Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page report detailing 11 women’s sexual misconduct charges against Cuomo, which was released on Tuesday.

Cuomo’s attempted cover-up of tens of thousands of COVID-19 nursing home deaths last year should enrage New Yorkers of all political stripes, Gravano told This website by phone Saturday. With his controversial order to move thousands of recuperating COVID-19 patients into nursing homes during the height of the pandemic, Cuomo, according to Gravano, “killed more people than the mafia did in this country.”

In a YouTube video released Friday, Gravano said of Cuomo, “This guy is absolutely the worst of the worst.” The movie highlighted charges of government corruption and sexual misbehavior against the New York governor.

“He exploited taxpayer money to publish a book in order to make $5 million. People with the coronavirus were placed in old-age homes, and 13 to 15,000 senior folks died as a result. Gravano continued, “This is more than the mafia killed in the entire period they were in this nation.”

The governor and his brother, CNN broadcaster Chris Cuomo, are both of Italian-American ancestry, according to the ex-gangster from Brooklyn. He chastised Chris Cuomo for infamously linking the epithet “Fredo” from The Godfather to the use of the “n-word” against African-Americans. Both Cuomo brothers, according to Gravano, have tainted the legacy of their father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, who died in 2015.

“I’m a New Yorker, and I’m not sure how people react when 12 to 15,000 people are killed… He may blame Trump or anybody he wants, but if you put a pistol to my head and told me to put those folks in a nursing home with all those old people, I wouldn’t do it. Don’t point the finger at anyone else; you were in charge,” Gravano told This website on Saturday.

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Gravano was the Gambino crime family’s second-in-command until becoming a government witness and confessing to his involvement in. This is a condensed version of the information.