Cuomo might be arrested, according to the Albany County Sheriff, if investigators find evidence of criminal activity.

According to the Associated Press, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Governor Andrew Cuomo could be arrested if the case’s detectives find that the felony was committed.

Cuomo was accused of touching a woman’s breast at the governor’s state house, according to a criminal complaint. Cuomo was found to have sexually harassed 11 women after an inquiry by the state attorney general’s office.

“The ultimate result might be that it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made, with the DA prosecuting the arrest,” Apple told the New York Post. “We are not going to rush or delay it just because of who it is.”

The complaint, filed with the sheriff’s office on Thursday, is the first recorded instance of a woman filing an official report with a law enforcement agency on Cuomo’s alleged misbehavior.

The Associated Press left a phone message with Apple, which was not immediately returned. His office told the Associated Press that the report had been submitted.

When they were alone together in the Executive Mansion last year, the Cuomo assistant who submitted the report claims he reached under her top and fondled her. Cuomo once stroked her behind while they were posing for a photo, the lady told investigators with the attorney general’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not produce a copy of the complaint right away. Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, was contacted for comment.

Cuomo has denied improperly touching anyone. Cuomo’s lawyers have admitted that he and the lady met on the day of the alleged encounter, but claim that he never grabbed her.

Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment has been widely demanded this week, following the conclusion of an independent investigation by the state attorney general’s office that he sexually assaulted 11 women and attempted to retaliate against one of his accusers.

Prosecutors in various New York counties have expressed interest in looking into complaints of inappropriate touching by Cuomo, but they have all stated that they require the women involved to file a formal report.

The woman’s complaints about the encounter at the mansion had been reported to the Albany Police Department, the city’s major law enforcement body. This is a condensed version of the information.