Cuomo is ‘gaslighting and revictimizing’ women, according to Lindsey Boylan, as he denies the AG report.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is “gaslighting and revictimizing” women, according to Lindsey Boylan, as he vehemently opposes a devastating sexual harassment report from the state attorney general.

In December of last year, Boylan, a former Cuomo staffer, became the first woman to openly accuse him of sexual harassment. She claimed the governor kissed her forcibly, went out of his way to touch her, and had employees track her whereabouts.

Cuomo broke state and federal law by sexually harassing 11 women, including Boylan, according to Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation issued last week. The governor allegedly fostered a hostile work atmosphere, according to the months-long investigation.

“Finally, the world believes what I have known for years but was too terrified to reveal: the Governor of New York sexually harassed and assaulted far too many women, for far too long,” Boylan wrote on Medium on Monday.

“And he continues to mistreat us,” she added. On Saturday, the Governor used his attack dogs to accuse me of “lying” on national television. He’s deceiving us and re-victimizing us. He’s showing everyone what happens to women who come up about workplace harassment and abuse.”

Cuomo has disputed the charges of sexual harassment, claiming that he has never touched anyone inappropriately or made unwanted approaches.

According to Rita Glavin, the governor’s lawyer, James’ office “ordered a wholly biased inquiry and wilfully suppressed material conflicting with the narrative they have wanted to create from the beginning.”

Cuomo and his senior staff allegedly released to the public classified and privileged data connected to Boylan accusations, according to the attorney general’s investigation. They also created an op-ed piece about Boylan that “contained personal and professional attacks,” which was shared with current and past executive chamber staff but never published.

According to the report, attorney Roberta Kaplan read a draft of a defamatory op-ed. Kaplan resigned as chairperson of Time’s Up on Monday.

Boylan has stated that she plans to sue the governor and those “involved in these efforts to defame me.”

“The Governor and his lawyers are attempting to depict the eleven of us who risked our lives to speak out as part of some sick conspiracy against him,” Boylan wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.