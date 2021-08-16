Cuomo has announced that all New York health-care workers must be vaccinated by September 27.

All health-care professionals in New York have been ordered to get vaccinated.

Hospitals and long-term care facilities must adopt protocols to ensure that all employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. Employees who have not yet been fully immunize have till September 27 to do so.

According to the governor’s office, three-quarters of the state’s 450,000 hospital workers have already been vaccinated. Seventy-four percent of 30,000 adult care facility workers and 68 percent of New York’s 145,500 nursing home personnel have completed their immunization series.

In a statement, the governor stated, “Our healthcare heroes waged the struggle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variation and the vaccine.”

Cuomo, who announced his resignation earlier this month after a damning sexual harassment investigation, said his successor, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, had been briefed on the vaccine mandate before the announcement.

On August 24, Hochul will take over as governor. She will be the first woman in the Empire State’s history to hold the office.

Hochul said one of the major concerns facing people is the recent COVID-19 rise in her first public address since Cuomo’s resignation.

“The Delta variety is still raging, and defeating it will require all of us,” Hochul added.

“It will take all of us working together to keep our children, teachers, and anybody who works at a school safe,” she continued. Small businesses are only now beginning to recover from the effects of an uncertain economy. We must convince them that everything will be fine. And our people are once again arguing whether they should return to work, whether they should return to their offices, whether they should return to their factories. Is it sufficiently safe? New Yorkers, on the other hand, are hardwired to persevere and triumph.”

Since the start of the pandemic, New York City has had over one million cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, 3,575 new cases were reported across the state, and more than 1,700 people were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19.

All government personnel in New York City must also get the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested on a regular basis. The 300,000 city employees have until September 13 to claim their benefits.