‘CRT teaches my daughter that her mother is evil,’ says her father in front of the school board.

A father spoke out against critical race theory (CRT) during a school board meeting, accusing it of teaching his daughter that “her mother is bad” and instilling in pupils of different races a “hatred for each other.”

A parent from Caledonia, Michigan, spoke out against CRT, accusing the district’s schools of “failing” students, including his two daughters.

Parent testimony on Critical Race Theory in our schools is incredible. pic.twitter.com/Llbe0yBn4U

uncitable James Lindsay (@ConceptualJames) July 5, 2021

“This notion was never designed to be brought into elementary schools, high schools—at all,” he remarked at the meeting. It’s actually taught in the collegiate environment—and, more crucially, the legal side of the collegiate environment—to look at different laws through the prism of race…not for grade kids and high schoolers, from an ethical standpoint.”

Rice went on to say that the problem he’s observed in schools that teach CRT is with the teachers. He claims that instructors are unqualified to teach such a theory. “Instead, they’re exploiting it to further their own purpose of indoctrinating the children to despise one another,” he explained.

Rice, who is black, also said that CRT was particularly detrimental to his daughter. “White people are terrible, according to critical race theory. That is not the case. That would instill in my daughter the belief that her mother is a bad person.”

He also mentioned an incident in which a teacher approached his daughter and said, “Well, you’re a minority, therefore you know better than to indulge in some activities,” eliciting gasps from the audience.

He stated that when he first brought the issue to the attention of the school board, his daughter was ridiculed.

“How do you decide who should be educated as educators?” Rice was the one who inquired. “And who are you to teach life lessons to my children—or any of our children? That is our responsibility. It is your responsibility to instruct kids in math and science. It is our responsibility to teach children about life.”

In a Wednesday interview with Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, Rice echoed those comments.

On the broadcast, he stated, “Our kids need to be taught mathematics, English, reading, writing—those things.” “Those are the things they’re meant to be teaching. As parents, it is our responsibility to deal with our children’s problems.”

There are schools all around the country. This is a condensed version of the information.