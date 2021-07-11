CRT should be outlawed, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, and teachers should be fired ‘on the spot.’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called critical race theory “absolutely horrible,” arguing that it should be outlawed nationwide and that any teachers who teach it should be dismissed immediately.

The controversial Georgia congresswoman made the remarks in response to a question about a teachers organization that apparently has a legal defense fund to help members who are sued for teaching racism or slavery.

Many conservatives have criticized critical race theory as divisive because it views history through the perspective of racism and claims that racism is embedded in American law and institutions.

Several states have approved new laws restricting how race can be taught in the school, and at least a dozen more are considering similar legislation.

Greene suggested on Thursday’s Todd Starnes Show podcast that Congress should just abolish the teaching of critical race theory outright.

She also called teachers’ unions that strive to defend them “communist.”

Greene stated, “The people pay all the taxes and they fund these teachers’ salaries.” “Unions have no right to organize in this fashion, to take legal action against parents, mothers, and fathers who pay the taxes that subsidize these teachers’ salaries,” she asserted.

“So what we should do, number one, Congress should criminalize critical race theory right away—it should be entirely illegal,” Greene added. It’s racism, it’s hatred, and it’s dividing our children and instilling in them a terrible lesson. It should be illegal in every way.”

She said, ” “Second, we should dissolve these communist teachers’ unions that seek to organize and gather money to bring lawsuits against parents who pay the taxes that fund the teachers’ wages.

“Third, we need to be able to fire any teacher who is caught teaching critical racial theory on the spot. And I mean it when I say I’m serious about it. I’m sick and tired of Republicans and leaders that refuse to take action to stop something from happening. We have to end it where it began, which means right now.”

“I’m very pleased of the parents who have gone to their school board,” Greene continued.

"These individuals are heroes, and they're genuinely reclaiming control from the communist teachers' unions.