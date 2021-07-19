CRT is being taught to kids through products, according to a Hasbro insider.

In an interview with the far-right activist group Project Veritas, a Hasbro insider claimed the firm is seeking to educate youngsters critical racial theory through its toys.

Hasbro is partnering with the nonprofit organization The Conscious Kid to provide critical race theory training to its staff, according to David Johnson, a packaging engineer at the firm.

The Conscious Kid is “an education, research, and policy group dedicated to equity and supporting healthy racial identity development in youth,” according to its website. The charity provides assistance in “disrupting prejudice in children.”

For parents teaching children about race, the Conscious Kid’s website provides tools, book lists, and an unique area dedicated to AAPI stories.

In a YouTube interview, Johnson chatted with James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas. Johnson called the idea that children should be taught about race at a young age “absurd” in the interview.

“I believe it’s ludicrous to just say that at two years old, children will be racist, using race to reason about who they’ll play with, and discriminating based on race,” Johnson said.

Johnson claimed in the interview that Hasbro and The Conscious Kid were aiming to teach youngsters about racial bias “before they’re actually equipped to understand what race and racism is.”

Adults in the United States believe children should be approximately 5 years old before the subject of race may be broached with them, according to a 2020 survey by the American Psychological Association (APA). Previous research has revealed that youngsters as early as preschool are aware of race and may have already formed negative feelings against particular racial groupings, according to the study.

The delay in the interactions, according to Jessica Sullivan, a study co-author and associate professor of psychology at Skidmore College, may make shifting preconceived notions more difficult.

“At a young age, children are capable of thinking about all sorts of sophisticated topics,” Sullivan added. “Children will strive to make sense of their surroundings and will come up with their own beliefs, which may be wrong or harmful, even if adults don’t talk to them about race.”

